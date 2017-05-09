Murder conviction for Aaron Hernandez dropped after death - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Murder conviction for Aaron Hernandez dropped after death

By Associated Press

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - An appellate attorney for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez says he believes it is still uncertain as to whether Hernandez took his own life.
    
John Thompson first raised a question about the official manner of death during a court hearing Tuesday. Prosecutors argued during that hearing that Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder shouldn't be erased because he killed himself.
    
After a judge ruled that a long-standing legal principle in Massachusetts requires the vacating of Hernandez's conviction, Thompson told reporters he still has doubts about whether Hernandez killed himself.
    
Thompson says he has recent correspondence from Hernandez in which the former New England Patriots tight end said he was interested in pursuing an appeal.
    
Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial, Jose Baez, has pledged to do an independent investigation into his death.

