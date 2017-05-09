Man in custody following early-morning chase; deputies say car was going wrong direction on I-90

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody Tuesday morning following an early-morning car chase in Lockwood.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Sgt. Dan Paris says deputies attempted to pull over a driver on Highway 87 in Lockwood. The car then began a pursuit with deputies around 3 a.m.

Deputy Sgt. Paris says the pursuit began on Old Hardin Rd. before the driver drove onto I-90. Deputy Sgt. Paris says the driver began driving the wrong way on I-90, going westbound in the eastbound lane.

At one point during the pursuit, deputies say the car got off the interstate and two passengers jumped out of the car.

Deputies laid spike strips at one point during the pursuit, which blew out a tire on the vehicle. The car ended up crashing into a ditch off Johnson Ln. A tow truck showed up to transport the car around 6 a.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department confirms there were no injuries and a suspect has been taken into custody.

One of our reporters at the scene says the car was an older model Subaru Outback with Wyoming plates.

We do not know the identity of the driver or the passengers. The investigation is ongoing.