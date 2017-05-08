Tuition equalization under consideration to close $19-million funding gap

As the 2017 legislative session closed, the Montana University System was left with a $19-million funding gap to close this fall.

The proposal getting the most traction with the Montana University System Board of Regents is tuition equalization. That means students at the University of Montana would pay the same per semester as those attending Montana State University.

This fall that adds up to $7,047 per semester. Then the cost increases slightly to $7,197 in the fall of 2018.

Breaking down the numbers, that means the average student at MSU will pay 2.3% more this fall. At UM, it adds up to a 13% increase for lower division students and a 5.2% increase for upper division students.

Under tuition equalization, tuition at Montana's smaller schools could also be streamlined.

The regents will vote on whether to adopt the proposal later this month.