Tuition equalization under consideration to close $19-million funding gap

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.
As the 2017 legislative session closed Montana’s University System was left with a $19-million funding gap to close this fall.
Billings City Council is expected to award a construction bid Monday night, which will likely affect traffic on 24th Street and businesses between Central Avenue and Monad Road.
The man who shot and killed a neighbor in Billings in 2015 enters a guilty plea in the man's death.
The Rosebud Mine near Colstrip remained closed Monday as an investigation continued into a fatal weekend accident at the facility.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
