Man enters guilty plea in neighbor's 2015 death

The man who shot and killed a neighbor in Billings in 2015 enters a guilty plea in the man's death.

Yellowstone County District Attorney Scott Twito says Jose Cobos pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Mark Kirby.

Billings police responded to reports of a shooting on October 10, 2015. When police arrived, they found 52-year-old Mark Kirby of Billings dead from a gunshot wound.

Twito says Cobos said in court, he had been drinking heavily on the night of the shooting and doesn't remember what happened. Twito says Cobos said he mishandled the gun and because of his criminal negligence, it discharged and killed Kirby.

Twito says the state is asking for a 15-year sentence with 10 years suspended to the Montana Department of Corrections. He says the defense is asking for 10 years with seven years suspended.

