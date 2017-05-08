Group that skipped on bar bill pays up after online shaming

A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.
A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.
McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.
Netflix is responding to critics of its new show "13 Reasons Why" by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.
A hearse stuffed with 67 lbs of marijuana is discovered near Tombstone, Ariz. by border agents.
A Sierra Vista, Arizona woman says she believes she found a note from a Chinese "prisoner" pleading for help, claiming he or she was being forced to work under abusive conditions.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye.
Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.
