Summer yard maintenance restrictions in Billings

The official start of weed management season in Billings has begun. How short do you need to keep your grass and weeds on your property?

Code Enforcement officers for the city of Billings inspect properties where calls have been made that weeds and grass have not been cut.

Billings Code Enforcement crews don't do random drive-bys checking for properties with long grass or weeds. They only inspect a property after there's been a complaint.

Once the call has been made crews inspect the property and if vegetation is higher than 12 inches the owner is sent a letter with a warning to cut it within 10 days from when the letter is received. If the vegetation is not cut within those 10 days, the city mowes the lawn and mails the landowner a bill that typically starts at $177.50.

Billings code enforcement says you can also be notified if there has been a complaint citing you for tree branch growth that is eleven feet above the surface of a sidewalk, fourteen feet above the surface of a street, or extending more than one foot from the property line for a distance of fourteen above the alley surface.

http://ci.billings.mt.us/510/Weeds-Ordinance