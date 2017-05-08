Two people reported missing in northwestern Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.



The Flathead County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Madeline Connelly, most recently of Prescott, Arizona, went missing while hiking in the Great Bear Wilderness south of Glacier National Park. Twenty-six-year-old Corey Michael Flannigan of Spokane, Washington, is missing after a stolen vehicle he was believed to have been driving crashed north of Kalispell.



Connelly was in Montana visiting relatives and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday with her dog. Her vehicle was found two days later at the Bear Creek trailhead near Essex. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 120 pounds.



Flannigan also was reported missing on Thursday. He is 6 feet tall and 190- pounds with light brown shaved hair and blue eyes. Authorities say the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)