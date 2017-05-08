Zinke, Daines to join VP Pence in Billings Friday for campaign rally

People taking pictures of themselves doing dangerous things cost lives in Yellowstone last year. One man died in a hot spring. Park officials have found a way to turn things around with camera phones.
If you've ever visited a hospital, you know there is always someone there day and night to take care of you when you need help.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.
Neibauer Road closed Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to remove one woman trapped in a rollover crash. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase said the woman was fleeing the scene of an earlier hit-and-run when she turned from 72nd Street onto Neibauer traveling too fast, causing her car to rollover and into the ditch around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Billings PD, Billings Fire, and Laurel Fire were among other agencies on scene working to remove the woman trapped in her car. The unid...
It can get scary if you get lost in the Montana wilderness, especially knowing you are surrounded by wild animals. We have some recommendations for staying safe when you are outdoors.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
But this festival is special. Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe.
(information taken from our affiliates at KHQ and KNDU) Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
