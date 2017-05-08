VP Pence to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte in Billings Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.

According to Gianforte's campaign, the rally will start at 6 p.m. Friday at MetraPark's Montana Pavilion. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Those interested in attending the rally can RSVP for the event at www.PenceInMontana.com.

Tina Olechowski, communications director for Democratic candidate Rob Quist, released a statement Friday regarding the vice president's expected visit to Montana:

"Gianforte opposes a woman’s right to choose, even in extreme cases like rape and incest, and wants to defund Planned Parenthood even though it provides hundreds of thousands of women with life-saving cancer screenings and preventative care. It should be no surprise he invited Pence who believes the same. Politicians like Pence and Gianforte want to get between women and their doctors instead of trusting Montana women to make their own health decisions in consultation with their doctor, family and faith."