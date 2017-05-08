VP Pence to be in Billings Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.

Details of his Billings visit have not yet been released. As soon as we get more information, we'll let you know.

Tina Olechowski, communications director for Democratic candidate Rob Quist, released a statement Friday regarding the vice president's expected visit to Montana:

"Gianforte opposes a woman’s right to choose, even in extreme cases like rape and incest, and wants to defund Planned Parenthood even though it provides hundreds of thousands of women with life-saving cancer screenings and preventative care. It should be no surprise he invited Pence who believes the same. Politicians like Pence and Gianforte want to get between women and their doctors instead of trusting Montana women to make their own health decisions in consultation with their doctor, family and faith."