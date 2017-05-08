VP Pence to be in Billings Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Magic City Friday to campaign for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, according to the Gianforte campaign office.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution two days ago to make May 5, 2017, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye.
Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect.
Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.
