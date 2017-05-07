Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

Posted: Updated:
SHEPHERD, Mont. -

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd. The incident happened around 7:20 Sunday evening. No foul play is suspected and the man's identity is not being released. The circumstances surrounding the man's death have not been released. As soon as we learn more details we'll pass them along to you.

