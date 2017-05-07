Man dies at shooting range near Shepherd

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has died at the 17 Mile Shooting Range near Shepherd.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution two days ago to make May 5, 2017, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Garth fans are coming from miles around for this five-show-run. Fan Dustin Brenner said he scored some orchestra seats.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.
