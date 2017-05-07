Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Finalist: Brittanee Fisher

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is ten days away, meaning that each day until the banquet we'll be profiling each of the ten athletes nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Today we open up our profiles with Senior High star slugger Brittanee Fisher. Fisher is a four year letterman for Broncs softball, and a two year letterman for basketball. She sports a 3.95 GPA, and will be attending MSU Billings following her high school career to play softball.

Brittanee has been Second Team All Conference twice in her softball career: first as a freshman in 2014, and then again as a junior in 2016. She also was a big part of the Senior Lady Broncs basketball team in 2016-17 that finished third at state.