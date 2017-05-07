Deceased Rosebud Mine worker identified

The Rosebud Mine near Colstrip remained closed Monday as an investigation continued into a fatal weekend accident at the facility.

Colstrip Mayor John Williams Confirms the miner’s identity as Michael Ramsey of Colstrip.

KULR-8 spoke with a representative from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Amy Louviere says a preliminary investigation by MSHA shows the berm gave way as Ramsey was backing up his haul truck.

As a result, the truck went over the high wall.

Efforts to revive Ramsey were not successful.

Rosebud Mine owner Westmoreland Coal issued a statement to KULR-8 saying, “Westmoreland expresses its deepest sympathies to the friends and families of our fallen team member. The safety and well-being of our team members continues to be Westmoreland's top priority. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. Federal officials are investigating.



No one else was in the vehicle, described as a large dump truck.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A mine rescue crew rappelled into the pit to recover the body.



The mine owner, Westmoreland Coal Co. of Englewood, Colorado, says operations have been suspended in that part of the mine.

