Mayfair Tennis Tournament Results

Courtesy: Elizabeth Klarich, Billings Central Tennis Coach
Girls
Rams rounds: 5-0-1 matches 27 win 9 loss Rams undefeated players:
Molly Putnam
Emma Putnam
Abby Fitzgerald
Boys Rams:
Rounds: 3-2-1
Matches: 24-12
Other Class A Teams:
Belgrade rounds 3-3
matches 15-21
Glendive rounds 5-1
matches 27 - 9
Glendive undefeated players: Ceeara Staiger Hanna Bogar Cody rounds: 0-5-1 matches 7-29 Miles City rounds 1-3-2
matches: 14-22
Dillon rounds 2-1-3
matches: 21-15
Lewistown: rounds 0-3-3
matches: 12-24
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.