Scarlets, Royals Swept on Opening Day

The Billings Scarlets made it exciting for fans who stayed until the final out of their 8:00 game, with an inside the park home run attempt, that went just as the rest of the day went for both the Scarlets and Royals, just a bit short. The Royals started the day hosting the Missoula Mavericks at Pirtz Park, and came one run shy of an opening win, falling 6-5. The Scarlets didn't fair much better in their match up with the Mavs either, dropping their first game of the season 5-1.

Following the series with the Mavericks, the Royals found themselves quickly in a 10-0 hole after the first inning facing the Rapid City Hardhats, as they fell to 0-2 with the 13-3 loss. Meanwhile the Scarlets managed to keep Rapid City in single digits, but still ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard with the 6-2 loss.