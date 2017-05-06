Multi-Media Journalist/Sports Reporter

KULR 8 is looking for a good storyteller and motivated individual. This is an MMJ/Sports position. You will be required to shoot, write, and edit your stories daily.

The ideal candidate will strive to enterprise and produce high quality work. We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories not just reporting runs, hits, and errors.

Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism or relevant experience with a deep appreciation for ethical storytelling.

KULR 8 MMJ`s have daily opportunities to be live. If you want to be innovative, creative and make sure your stories have a ``Right Now`` feeling, then you might be that perfect fit. This MMJ position is unique because it will also afford you the opportunity to serve as our 3rd sports team member.

Job Description:

- Enterprise and produce quality stories

- General Assignment duties with live opportunities

- Must be able to shoot, write & edit

- Write copy for web and other social media

- Passion for covering live local sports is a plus

Breakdown of duties:

-Daily Shooting/Reporting - 80% -Web Publishing - 10% -Sports and SWX Coverage - 10%

Qualifications:

- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field

- Valid driver’s license

- Clean driving record and liability insurance

- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred

- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

- Ability to produce and read a teleprompter

- Must be willing to work station sponsored events and make public appearances.

Applicants should send cover letter, resume and web link to pohnemus@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title ``MMJ/Sports Applicant`` in the subject line.

KULR 8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.