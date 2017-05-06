Multi-Media Journalist/Sports Reporter

KULR-8 is looking for a good storyteller and motivated individual. This is an MMJ/Sports position. You will be required to shoot, write, and edit your stories daily.

The ideal candidate will strive to enterprise and produce high-quality work. We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories not just reporting runs, hits, and errors.

Applicants should have a degree in broadcast journalism or relevant experience with a deep appreciation for ethical storytelling.

KULR-8 MMJ's have daily opportunities to be live. If you want to be innovative, creative and make sure your stories have a "Right Now" feeling, then you might be that perfect fit. This MMJ position is unique because it will also afford you the opportunity to serve as our third sports team member.

Job Description:

Enterprise and produce quality stories

General Assignment duties with live opportunities

Must be able to shoot, write & edit

Write copy for the website and other social media

Passion for covering live local sports is a plus

Breakdown of duties:

Daily Shooting/Reporting - 80%

Web Publishing - 10%

Sports and SWX Coverage - 10%

Qualifications:

College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field

Valid driver’s license

Clean driving record and liability insurance

ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred

Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

Ability to produce and read a teleprompter

Must be willing to work station sponsored events and make public appearances.

Applicants should send cover letter, resume and web link to pohnemus@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title "MMJ/Sports Applicant" in the subject line.

KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.