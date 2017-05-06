Steven Nelson found deceased

COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.
Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.
Police locate body of missing Billings man.
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution two days ago to make May 5, 2017, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Garth fans are coming from miles around for this five-show-run. Fan Dustin Brenner said he scored some orchestra seats.
A 5th grader at Poly Drive Elementary got a big surprise this week in the form of a t-shirt.
COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a southeastern Montana coal mine died after a truck he was driving fell 100 feet into a pit. The man was killed Saturday at the Rosebud Mine outside Colstrip.
Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
