Steven Nelson found deceased

According to statement released by Billings Police the body of Steven Nelson was located Saturday evening.

The Sheriffs department responded to an area northeast of Billings after Mr. Nelson's pickup was spotted by an airplane.

Police say there is no indicator of foul play and the death is being investigated by the Yellowstone County Coroner's office.

Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.

Nelson, 70, is described as a white man, 6'2", 185 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt, cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat. The news release said Nelson was driving a blue 2008 Ford F350 with Montana plate 3-24713A.