Billings Police asking for help locating missing man Steven Nelson

By KULR-8 News Staff
Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.

Nelson, 70,  is described as a white man, 6'22", 185 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt, cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat. The news release said Nelson was driving a blue 2008 Ford F350 with Montana plate 3-24713A. 

