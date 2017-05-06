Billings Police asking for help locating missing man Steven Nelson

Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.

Nelson, 70, is described as a white man, 6'22", 185 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt, cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat. The news release said Nelson was driving a blue 2008 Ford F350 with Montana plate 3-24713A.