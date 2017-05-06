Billings Police asking for help locating missing man Steven Nelson

Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution two days ago to make May 5, 2017, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Garth fans are coming from miles around for this five-show-run. Fan Dustin Brenner said he scored some orchestra seats.
A 5th grader at Poly Drive Elementary got a big surprise this week in the form of a t-shirt.
If you're looking for children's items you might want to check out the Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale at MetraPark.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a mule deer buck that was dumped and illegally left to waste along Duck Creek Road.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.
