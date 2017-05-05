Garth Brooks fans traveling from miles around for Billings run

Garth fans are coming from miles around for this five-show-run.

Fan Dustin Brenner said he scored some orchestra seats. He also said he saw Garth the last time he was in the Magic City. He said for that show, he waited in line for tickets, instead of getting them online.

He said although it was stressful, buying online was much more convenient.

Another Garth fan said she's making the journey from Wyoming.

She said she missed her opportunity to see him when he came to Wyoming, and nothing was stopping her this time.