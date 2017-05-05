5th grader receives tshirt with her artwork on it

A 5th grader at Poly Drive Elementary got a big surprise this week in the form of a t-shirt.

The Montana Women's Run presented Payton Grover the special shirt which is decorated with Grover's own artwork.

The Montana Women's Run reached out to art teachers in School District 2 for submissions.

The artwork is for the Kid's Run which is hosted by the Montana Women's Run. 75 designs were submitted.

The Kid's Run is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:00pm at Rocky Mountain College.

The Montana Women's Run is Saturday, May 13th. You can still register for the event. To do that click on the following link: http://womensrun.org/