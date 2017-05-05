Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale at MetraPark - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale at MetraPark

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

If you're looking for children's items you might want to check out the Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale at MetraPark.

The sale started Friday, but if you missed the sale on Friday it continues on Saturday starting at 8:00am.

It goes until 1:00pm and is in the Montana Pavilion.

Most items will be 50% off. Admission is free.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garth Brooks adds additional shows in Billings this June

    Garth Brooks adds additional shows in Billings this June

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:11:54 GMT

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

  • Garth Brooks tickets on sale Friday

    Garth Brooks tickets on sale Friday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:06:22 GMT

    MetraPark representatives have a few reminders for those wanting to purchase Garth Brooks tickets which go on sale Friday.

    MetraPark representatives have a few reminders for those wanting to purchase Garth Brooks tickets which go on sale Friday.

  • FWP offers reward for information on mule deer buck

    FWP offers reward for information on mule deer buck

    Thursday, May 4 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 00:35:25 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a mule deer buck that was dumped and illegally left to waste along Duck Creek Road.

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a mule deer buck that was dumped and illegally left to waste along Duck Creek Road.

  • Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Friday, May 5 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 06:11:03 GMT

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

  • Mummy Cave researched

    Mummy Cave researched

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:58 GMT

    You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...

    You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...

  • Cargo plane crashes, kills two

    Cargo plane crashes, kills two

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:33:05 GMT

    The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.

    The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.

  • Billings citizens react to GOP Healthcare Bill passing

    Billings citizens react to GOP Healthcare Bill passing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-05-05 00:48:44 GMT

    We are finding, at least by the responses we've received, some people are not happy with the passage of the bill.

    We are finding, at least by the responses we've received, some people are not happy with the passage of the bill.

  • WATCH: Family kicked off Delta flight after being told to give up seat 2-year-old was using

    WATCH: Family kicked off Delta flight after being told to give up seat 2-year-old was using

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 15:37:07 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - An Orange County family is demanding an apology from Delta Airlines after they said they were kicked off of flight and threatened with jail time for refusing to get off of an LAX-bound flight last month.  Brian Schear and his family were on the flight heading to LAX from Maui. Schear says he bought three tickets, one for him, one for his wife and one for their 18-year-old son.

    LOS ANGELES - An Orange County family is demanding an apology from Delta Airlines after they said they were kicked off of flight and threatened with jail time for refusing to get off of an LAX-bound flight last month.  Brian Schear and his family were on the flight heading to LAX from Maui. Schear says he bought three tickets, one for him, one for his wife and one for their 18-year-old son.