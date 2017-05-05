Pence to campaign for GOP House candidate in Montana - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Pence to campaign for GOP House candidate in Montana

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next week to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate running in a special election.
    
The vice president's office says Friday that Pence is expected to campaign for Greg Gianforte during the weekend of May 13. Details on the trip have not yet been finalized.
    
Montana is holding a May 25 special election to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who resigned from Congress earlier this year to serve as President Donald Trump's interior secretary.
    
Gianforte is competing against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks for the state's only congressional seat.
    
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is campaigning for Gianforte next week, making his second trip on the GOP candidate's behalf.
    
Pence's trip was first reported by The Washington Post.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  • Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Pence to campaign for GOP House candidate in Montana

    Pence to campaign for GOP House candidate in Montana

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:05:47 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next week to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate running in a special election.

    Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next week to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate running in a special election.

  • Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Archaeologists and scientists race against time

    Friday, May 5 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 06:11:03 GMT

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

    Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

  • Trump Jr. set to return to Montana for Gianforte campaign

    Trump Jr. set to return to Montana for Gianforte campaign

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:06:02 GMT

    Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.

    Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.

    •   

  • Most Popular