Cargo plane crashes, kills two

By Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on a UPS-contracted cargo plane that went off the runway at a West Virginia airport (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.
The FAA said on its website that Yeager Airport in Charleston isn't expected to reopen until Saturday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to investigate the crash that happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when an Air Cargo Carriers plane carrying UPS packages went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hill.
Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the small twin-engine turboprop aircraft departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land at the West Virginia airport when it crashed.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told reporters the plane came in sideways, struck the runway early and rolled down the hill.
9:25 a.m.
An airport official says two people have been killed after a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning's crash.
Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
8:25 a.m.
