Archaeologists and scientists race against time - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Archaeologists and scientists race against time

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time.

In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

Halfpenny remarked, “It’s unbelievable how fast this is melting. I’m down in the snowbergs. They’re not icebergs because icebergs come from glaciers.”

But, archaeologists meeting in Cody know glaciers are melting in the Yellowstone region, too. They’re finding tools and skins and baskets and other items that reveal the first people here spent a lot of time at high elevations. So did their prey, like bison. Central Wyoming College Professor Todd Guenther said his students explored evidence in the Wind River Mountains, at 11,000 feet.

He said, “… there were bison up there, and we think people were doing large scale bison hunts and jumps, running them over cliffs as well.”

Dr. Craig Lee received the Camp Monaco Prize, from the Prince of Monaco last year, for his discoveries in the Yellowstone area. He said scientists must act quickly to record and save artifacts that degrade quickly, once they are exposed by ice and snowmelt.

The Research Scientist for the Institute of  Arctic and Alpine Research remarked, “And, if 10 millennia worth of ice has melted, we need to respond to that and not sit around on our hands and play some kind of blame game about why it’s occurring.  If we don’t intercept that organic material it will be gone, and future generations won’t have another bite at the apple.”

Cody is surrounded by mountains, from the Absarokas, to the Beartooths, to the Bighorns. And new archeological studies are taking place in all of those areas. So, it was not surprising that the researchers decided to meet in Cody, to share, and coordinate.

The Draper Museum of Natural History Curatorial Assistant helped organize the High Elevation Archaeology Summit.

She pointed out, “As that snow is melting, these organic objects are coming out of the snow, and if this continues at this rate, we’re going to be losing a whole lot of data…a whole lot of information about these people who lived here. This is kind of a call to arms.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • 3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:02:43 GMT

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

  • 2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:29:25 GMT
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...

  • Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:42:42 GMT

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

  • Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:08:45 GMT

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

  • WyomingMore>>

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-08-05 05:20:27 GMT

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

  • Wyoming man sworn in as Secretary of US Navy

    Wyoming man sworn in as Secretary of US Navy

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:34:00 GMT

    A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

    A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

    •   