Archaeologists and scientists race against time

Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time.

In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.

Halfpenny remarked, “It’s unbelievable how fast this is melting. I’m down in the snowbergs. They’re not icebergs because icebergs come from glaciers.”

But, archaeologists meeting in Cody know glaciers are melting in the Yellowstone region, too. They’re finding tools and skins and baskets and other items that reveal the first people here spent a lot of time at high elevations. So did their prey, like bison. Central Wyoming College Professor Todd Guenther said his students explored evidence in the Wind River Mountains, at 11,000 feet.

He said, “… there were bison up there, and we think people were doing large scale bison hunts and jumps, running them over cliffs as well.”

Dr. Craig Lee received the Camp Monaco Prize, from the Prince of Monaco last year, for his discoveries in the Yellowstone area. He said scientists must act quickly to record and save artifacts that degrade quickly, once they are exposed by ice and snowmelt.

The Research Scientist for the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research remarked, “And, if 10 millennia worth of ice has melted, we need to respond to that and not sit around on our hands and play some kind of blame game about why it’s occurring. If we don’t intercept that organic material it will be gone, and future generations won’t have another bite at the apple.”

Cody is surrounded by mountains, from the Absarokas, to the Beartooths, to the Bighorns. And new archeological studies are taking place in all of those areas. So, it was not surprising that the researchers decided to meet in Cody, to share, and coordinate.

The Draper Museum of Natural History Curatorial Assistant helped organize the High Elevation Archaeology Summit.

She pointed out, “As that snow is melting, these organic objects are coming out of the snow, and if this continues at this rate, we’re going to be losing a whole lot of data…a whole lot of information about these people who lived here. This is kind of a call to arms.”