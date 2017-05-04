Garth Brooks tickets on sale Friday

MetraPark representatives have a few reminders for those wanting to purchase Garth Brooks tickets which go on sale Friday. They want to remind ticket buyers the phone number and the web address where you would typically go to buy tickets is not where you need to buy tickets.

The phone number to call is 800-228-6622 and the web address is tickets.com/garth.

They recommend if you're going to purchase tickets online you should pre-register now. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.