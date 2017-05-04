Billings citizens react to GOP Healthcare Bill passing - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings citizens react to GOP Healthcare Bill passing

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings citizens react to the passage of the GOP Healthcare Bill.
KULR 8's reporter, Briana Monte, went to downtown Billings to find out what people had to say regarding the house of representatives passing the bill today.
KULR 8 posed a question on Facebook to get reaction. We are finding, at least by the responses we've received, some people are not happy with the passage of the bill. One person said, the president is all for the rich. Another said, hopefully, the members of the senate are smarter and care more for the people. People who Briana caught up with in downtown Billings had similar reactions.
 "First of all, it's a tragedy because people are gonna suffer," said citizen Charlie Smillie."People are gonna go bankrupt and people are gonna not be able to get the care that they need because of this GOP healthcare bill. It's-- it's inhumane."
"I just hope that, you know, they make something a little bit better or at least lower or something you know, that way, like, at least some people have that health care when they need it," said another citizen, Steven Murtha.

