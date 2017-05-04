Billings citizens react to GOP Healthcare Bill passing

Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies. The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.

Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies. The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.