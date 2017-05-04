FWP offers reward for information on mule deer buck

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a mule deer buck that was dumped and illegally left to waste along Duck Creek Road.

On May 4, FWP received a complaint about a deer that had been field dressed and dumped along Duck Creek Road. Game Warden Brad Balis responded and found a mule deer buck that had been gutted, then dumped and left to waste. The deer was located along Duck Creek Road between Fritz Road and Hillcrest Road. The deer appeared to have been killed last hunting season.

Anyone with information about the wasted deer is encouraged to call Balis at 406-860-7805 or email him at bbalis@mt.gov.

FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to a conviction of the persons responsible for the illegal dumping. Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.