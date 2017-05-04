Billings celebrates Arbor Day

Arbor Day is a day about learning and planting trees.

The Billings Parks and Recreation hosts Arbor Day today for more than 475 students.

Eight schools participated today, along with twenty different community partners and more than 135 volunteers. The point of all this was to get connected with nature.

It's a day about the earth. The Parks and Recreation department gave students hands-on experience with mother nature.

"It's an opportunity for us to share our message that, you know, preserving these green spaces with our urban environments' really important and helping connect kids to the trees and nature around them just so that they know that these are important things for us," said Chris Waite, volunteer coordinator of Arbor Day. "They help us, they provide us a lot of benefits and we need to do our part to take care and protect them too."

Students, young and old, planted trees and connected with the environment.

"Everything about trees and where they grow," said a student participant named Caleb. "Just, like, the shade and like how trees are important to us and how we can help them too."

Volunteers did their part to make arbor day a meaningful experience. "Go out and do it," said Brenda Maas. She is the president of the Billings high school Lacrosse club. "Be part of this community because that's so important. Without these volunteers, they don't have this. I saw transformations today in terms of just bedding plants so it's just all a part of that collective effort. It's really important. Makes Billings a great place."

According to Waite, the location for Arbor Day is always different. So next year, it won't be here at veterans park, it will take place elsewhere.