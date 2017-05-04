Special Olympic Torch Run comes through Yellowstone County

The Montana Special Olympic torch made its way through Yellowstone County on Thursday, on its way to the state games in Missoula.

The torch left Billings early in the morning carried by Yellowstone County District Attorney Scott Twito.

Twito joined law enforcement from agencies across the state in the effort to get the torch to Missoula.

Twito says, "The favorite thing I get about it is just seeing the smiles on their face when they get to participate in these activities and these events. The sense of pride for them and how the community and law enforcement community really comes together to really support the kids."

The torch run started in Scobey on April 26 and is expected to arrive in Missoula on May 17.

Law enforcement from around the state will light the cauldron on that day to officially start the Special Olympics Summer Games.