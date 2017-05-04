MetraPark looking for owner of lost men's wedding ring

MetraPark representatives are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a men's wedding ring.

They say the ring was found after the PBR on April 8th.

They're not showing a picture of it right now. They say they want to make sure the person it belongs to can correctly identify it.

They do say it is a silver band men's ring with an inscription inside it.

Part of that inscription is a date with the year 1955.

So if you or someone you know may be missing a wedding ring give MetraPark a call at 406-256.2400.