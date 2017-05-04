Trump Jr. set to return to Montana for Gianforte campaign

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.



Gianforte's campaign announced on Thursday that the president's son will be appearing in Helena, Great Falls and Sidney next Thursday. Details for the events have not yet been announced.



Trump Jr. was in Montana two weeks ago on Gianforte's behalf for two days of campaigning, fundraising and gopher hunting during a four-city tour.



President Donald Trump won Montana by 20 points in November, and Gianforte has championed himself as "someone who will work with President Trump."



Gianforte is vying for Montana's sole congressional seat in the May 25 special election against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.



The post became vacant when Ryan Zinke joined the president's cabinet as Interior Secretary.

