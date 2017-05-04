US agents can't effectively track visa holders, report says - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

US agents can't effectively track visa holders, report says

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.
    
The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General said Thursday that immigration agents and analysts need better and more integrated computer systems to check visitors' immigration status and training on how to use them.
    
The report also says the U.S. has been slow to roll out a system to screen foreign visitors when they leave the U.S.
    
A pilot program is underway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
    
The report says more than 500,000 people overstayed their visas during a one-year period ending in September 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:42:42 GMT

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

  • 3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:02:43 GMT

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

  • 2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:29:25 GMT
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:11:17 GMT
    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week.
    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week.

  • Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:08:45 GMT

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  