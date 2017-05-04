Montana Gives: your money making a difference

Montana Gives is celebrating big hearts in Big Sky country.

The annual 24-hour giving starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Friday.

Locally, NeighborWorks Great Falls is just one organization raising money.

They're dedicated to building community through affordable housing and home ownership.

No one knows the impact that can have more than Tiffany Long. This spring, she and her husband Robert, along with their two sons Christopher and Leo, will celebrate six years in their home.

That anniversary is even more special each year because they built it themselves through NeighborWorks' Mutual Self-Help program, just one of many utilizing funds from local donors.

Long says money problems early on in their marriage put stress on their finances, and they thought they'd never get out of the "renter's trap."

But NeighborWorks provided financial counseling for her family and also taught them valuable skills, from managing credit to even installing doors and windows.

"This is my home," said Long. "I put my blood, sweat and tears, every bit of it into this house. And I've had people say that it's a small house, but it's ours. We built it, we own it."

Long says with local donations, folks get something out of what they give. She encourages others to donate today so other families can also benefit from similar programs.

For more information about Montana Gives, head to mtgives.org.