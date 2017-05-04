House GOP votes to gut Obamacare - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

House GOP votes to gut Obamacare

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
    
Thursday's vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it's expected to undergo substantial changes.
    
The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking.
    
Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.
    
Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year's elections.

