House GOP votes to gut Obamacare

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.

One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning.

Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre. A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...