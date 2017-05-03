Mummy Cave researched

You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago.

In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as long as 10,000 years.

The site is called Mummy Cave, and is well known by archeologists all over the world. The mummy has been kept in a vault at the Center of the West for decades. It is not on display. The remains may be returned to the Indian tribe that claims them in the future.

This week two archeologists examined, measured and photographed the artifacts found in the cave a half century ago.

Archeologist Dr. Lawrence Todd explained why, “Mummy Cave is unique in this area because it has layer, after layer, after layer of occupations through about ten thousand years of time.”

Todd, from Meeteetse, is an expert on ice melt archeology in the mountains of northwest Wyoming.

He commented, “We’re using that time yardstick to make sure when we’re looking at other sites out on the landscape around Mummy Cave, we can tie that into our time sequence. So Mummy cave is like our Wikipedia, our dictionary.”

University of Cambridge PhD Candidate Rachel Reckin added, “Larry and I both get really excited about this stuff because we are fascinated by the pre-history of this part of the world.”

Reckin is from Montana, but she is studying for her doctorate in Britain. She flew back to Cody, to get the chance to examine Mummy Cave’s specimens. She says there is emerging evidence in high altitude archeology being revealed by recent ice and snow melts in the Yellowstone area.

She said, “That’s an area we have known so little about and we are filling in that gap so we understand that better.”

Todd and Reckin are working quickly to get as much information as they can from the Mummy Cave artifacts. As they do, they find surprises.

Todd revealed, “There’s a soapstone pipe… It’s an artifact that’s fairly rare that hadn’t been reported in the publications on the site.”

The scientists are headed to Laramie to do more research on collections at the University of Wyoming.