Father-Daughter duo helping abused, neglected children together through CASA

One father-daughter duo is teaming up to help abused and neglected children in our community.

Keely McCave is the new Executive Director of CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, of Yellowstone County.

"We're looking at about 800 kids in foster care right now in Yellowstone County, and 500 in need of advocates," McCave said. "We're looking at how to recruit more volunteers to serve more kids, and we're also always needing more male volunteers."

Keely McCave found one male volunteer close to home: her father, Dennis McCave.

"It's funny that my mom actually volunteered him, and then he thought it would be a good idea so he went along with it," Keely McCave said.

Keely's father, Dennis, said his 34 years with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are part of what inspired him to get involved and try to reach kids before their childhood struggles turn into adult issues.

"I'm looking forward to having a positive effect on a child's life, which I know can carry on through their life," Dennis McCave said.

This father-daughter duo are both going through the more than 30 hours of training each CASA advocate receives during a six-week course to better provide for children in the community after being assigned cases. Each CASA volunteer commits about 5-15 hours for at least 18-24 months to advocate for their appointed child.

As Executive Director of CASA, Keely said she technically is now the boss of her father, but that's not how the duo sees it.

"Technically, i'm his superior. I could fire him. I could get him in trouble," Keely laughed. "He was in county administration for so man years but he actually is not very hierarchical, so it's more of a collaborative process."

Above all, this family is looking forward to helping other families and the future of families by advocating for children.

If you may be interested in volunteering with CASA to help children in foster care and abused and neglected children in our area, you can find more information at http://www.yellowstonecasa.org/

Hear from Keely and Dennis McCave on KULR-8 tonight.