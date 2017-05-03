Father-Daughter duo helping abused, neglected children together - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Father-Daughter duo helping abused, neglected children together through CASA

Posted: Updated:

One father-daughter duo is teaming up to help abused and neglected children in our community. 

Keely McCave is the new Executive Director of CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, of Yellowstone County.

"We're looking at about 800 kids in foster care right now in Yellowstone County, and 500 in need of advocates," McCave said. "We're looking at how to recruit more volunteers to serve more kids, and we're also always needing more male volunteers."

Keely McCave found one male volunteer close to home: her father, Dennis McCave.

"It's funny that my mom actually volunteered him, and then he thought it would be a good idea so he went along with it," Keely McCave said.

Keely's father, Dennis, said his 34 years with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are part of what inspired him to get involved and try to reach kids before their childhood struggles turn into adult issues. 

"I'm looking forward to having a positive effect on a child's life, which I know can carry on through their life," Dennis McCave said.

This father-daughter duo are both going through the more than 30 hours of training each CASA advocate receives during a six-week course to better provide for children in the community after being assigned cases. Each CASA volunteer commits about 5-15 hours for at least 18-24 months to advocate for their appointed child. 

As Executive Director of CASA, Keely said she technically is now the boss of her father, but that's not how the duo sees it. 

"Technically, i'm his superior. I could fire him. I could get him in trouble," Keely laughed. "He was in county administration for so man years but he actually is not very hierarchical, so it's more of a collaborative process."

Above all, this family is looking forward to helping other families and the future of families by advocating for children. 

If you may be interested in volunteering with CASA to help children in foster care and abused and neglected children in our area, you can find more information at http://www.yellowstonecasa.org/

Hear from Keely and Dennis McCave on KULR-8 tonight. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-08-05 05:20:27 GMT

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:22:02 GMT
    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week.
    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week.

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

  • Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:24:51 GMT

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

  • Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Yellowstone's most ancient attraction gets a facelift

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-08-05 05:20:27 GMT

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

    Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:08:40 GMT

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 