Father-Daughter duo helping abused, neglected children together through CASA

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...
The Billings Mustangs were back in action after the All-Star break, but before they hit the field, the team was able to add another "W" to their win column.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
