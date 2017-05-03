Local Veterans Treatment Court receives national recognition - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Local Veterans Treatment Court receives national recognition

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Veterans Treatment court program in Yellowstone County is being recognized for their work.

Judge Mary Jane Knisely and the rest of her staff and volunteers were honored Wednesday. Specifically, the honor is as a national mentor court for drug treatment courts.

The program is one of the few veterans treatment courts staffed by volunteers.

Judge Knisely says of the program, “Our team comes very early in the morning, 7 o'clock in the morning to do the staffing and everybody gives up their time from their regular jobs and takes their lunch hours early on those days and comes so we can do veteran's court before the rest of the day kicks off.”

Judge Knisely says she started the treatment court program in Yellowstone County five years ago. She says she saw a big need for a treatment court for veterans to keep them in the community.

Army Major General Clyde “Butch” Tate, ret. presented the award to Knisely and her staff.

