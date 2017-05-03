Voting now open for MasterLube's annual War of the Walls mural competition

Voting is now open in MasterLube's annual War of the Walls mural competition.

Artists from Billings and Laurel high schools are finished with their artwork.

There are five murals on select MasterLube locations in Billings and Laurel.

You can vote for your favorite mural by clicking on the following link: http://www.masterlube.com/wow2017/

The winner is awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year.

The competition coincides with fundraisers for the five high school's all night, drug and alcohol free graduation celebrations.

This year's Grad Day fundraiser is Saturday, May 13th from 7:00am to 6:00pm at MasterLube locations in Billings and Laurel.