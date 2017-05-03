Are your kids addicted to French fries? Here are some healthier options

When was the last time your child ate a vegetable - that wasn't a French fry?

The answer may surprise you.

According to a new national survey on children's eating habits, 90 percent of kids get most of their veggies in the form of French fries, and many go days without eating greens.

Cascade County Extension's Abigail Lichliter says your kids can still eat French fries. She just recommends a healthier version, called "Skinny Fries":

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, skins on, cut into strips (great with sweet potatoes!)

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F.

2. Cut potatoes and pat dry on towels. (The less water on potatoes, the crispier they will be.)

3. Put potatoes in a bowl and toss with oil and seasonings. Spread strips of potatoes in one layer in a 9 inch by 13 inch pan.

4. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until potatoes are golden brown and tender. Turn frequently.

You can also try sweet potatoes, even carrots! Dip them in ketchup and BBQ sauce.