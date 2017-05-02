Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI

By Associated Press

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in Wyoming arrested a 58-year-old school bus driver at a bus stop after receiving reports that the bus was being driven recklessly, running stop signs, speeding and leaving the road.
    
Barbera J. Sleeth pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence and five counts of reckless endangering. All the charges are misdemeanors.
    
Judge Paul Phillips set bail at $20,000 cash or surety.
    
Sleeth indicated that she would like an attorney appointed to represent her.
    
The Gillette News Record reports (http://bit.ly/2oV5TDY) that Sleeth was arrested about 8 a.m. Monday.
    
Gillette Police Lt. Chuck Deaton says she was operating a 30-passenger bus with five children and an adult aide aboard.
    
Deaton says Sleeth performed poorly on a field sobriety test and police found prescription medications on her.
    
___
    
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

