School Board votes to extend Bouck's superintendent contract

With high scores in just about every category, school district two's board of trustees vote to extend Terry Bouck's superintendent contract for another year.

A special meeting was held today to vote on whether to extend the contract through the 2019 to 2020 school year.

In the individual comments, Bouck is praised for his "timely and transparent communication."

Board members also commend his leadership, saying they believe it's one of his strongest attributes.

Bouck said he is looking forward to continuing to improve the schools.

"I'm excited about the fact that every year we'll improve, we'll gradate more students," Bouck said. "Really I can't wait for us to get a CTE director, a Career of Technical Education Director, that will help us better meet the needs of those kids that want to go right into the workforce."

Bouk scored a "distinguished" or "proficient" in every area except the short term transition category. It's there he received four "distinguished" but one "basic."