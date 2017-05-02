School Board votes to extend Bouck's superintendent contract

The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
Fires continue to burn across Montana, prompting overwhelming amounts of donations. A large amount of hay donations is stuck over in western Montana with no way of delivery.
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.
