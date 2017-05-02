WalletHub ranks Montana 9th most fun state - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

WalletHub ranks Montana 9th most fun state

MONTANA -

If you're from Montana and you love hiking, national parks and golf, you probably think Montana is one of the most fun states in the country.

And if you do, you're not the only one.

WalletHub ranked each state's "fun factor" by the states offering the greatest variety of activities and most cost-effective options for enjoyment.

Montana comes in 9th for most fun states according to the website, based on criteria like access to national parks and casinos per capita.

Montana comes in second for most movie theatres per capita, fourth for most golf courses and country clubs per capita, third for best access to national parks, and tied for first for most skiing per capita.

According to the website, the third most fun state is Colorado. South Dakota comes in second and Nevada takes home the gold.

