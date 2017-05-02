Changes ahead for local schools following May elections

It's a new month and new items are ahead for several of our local school's following Tuesday's elections.

Billings Public Schools is seeking to pass a K-8 levy and a 9-12 levy in the May 2nd school election. Preliminary numbers for the SD2 high school district levy, for just over $1.2 million, show 50.94 percent of votes AGAINST the levy. Preliminary numbers for the SD2 elementary school district levy, for nearly $1.4 million, show 50.26 percent of the vote FOR the levy. Votes have been partially counted.

The Laurel School District also had an elementary school levy on the ballot for operations and maintenance coming in at $440,000. Preliminary votes show 60.55 percent voting AGAINST the levy.

We will continue to update you on local school elections on air and online at kulr8.com.



The following are the preliminary votes for Yellowstone County school elections:

LAUREL SD 7-70

DALE AHRENS. . . . . . . . . . 1,986 34.43%

MIKE LONGBOTTOM . . . . . . . . 1,467 25.43%

ROY D VOSS . . . . . . . . . . 1,656 28.71%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 660 11.44%



CUSTER SD 15 TRUSTEE

TOBY ABEL . . . . . . . . . . 82 33.88%

BRYAN BULLER . . . . . . . . . 86 35.54%

KEVIN CALLOWAY. . . . . . . . . 72 29.75%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .83%



H.P. SD 24 TRUSTEE

STEVEN M. ERB . . . . . . . . . 585 30.00%

THOMAS W. FOX . . . . . . . . . 173 8.87%

BROOKE LOGAN . . . . . . . . . 432 22.15%

NATHAN MCCLENNING. . . . . . . . 87 4.46%

JODI PETERSON . . . . . . . . . 314 16.10%

RICK ROGERS. . . . . . . . . . 249 12.77%

CHAD SEDGWICK . . . . . . . . . 106 5.44%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 .21%



SHEPHERD SD 37 TRUSTEE

SHANE FLOWERS . . . . . . . . . 336 40.14%

MICHAEL GALLAGHER. . . . . . . . 230 27.48%

SHANE REKDAL . . . . . . . . . 266 31.78%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .60%



SHEPHERD HSD 37 TRUSTEE

COREY R. SCHULTZ . . . . . . . . 95 43.58%

SHAYNE VANDIVORT . . . . . . . . 120 55.05%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 1.38%



INDEPENDENT SD 52 TRUSTEE

JAKE DETLING . . . . . . . . . 283 27.40%

JOE LIEROW . . . . . . . . . . 258 24.98%

BRANDI REMME . . . . . . . . . 226 21.88%

JAMEE WILSON . . . . . . . . . 258 24.98%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 .77%



BILLINGS SD 2 ELEMENTARY MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,207 50.26%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 13,068 49.74%



BROADVIEW HSD 21J MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 151 66.52%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 76 33.48%



CANYON CREEK SD 4 TECH FUND LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 237 42.10%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 326 57.90%



LOCKWOOD SD 26 MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 843 49.21%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 870 50.79%



PIONEER SD 41 MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 114 44.19%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 144 55.81%



CUSTER SD 15 BOND ELECTION

YES . . . . . . . . . . . . 81 56.25%

NO. . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 43.75%



LAUREL SD 7,70 ELEMENTARY MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,204 39.45%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 1,848 60.55%



LAUREL HSD 7 HIGH SCHOOL MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,134 38.57%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 1,806 61.43%



INDEPENDENT SD 52 MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 419 50.67%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 408 49.33%



BILLINGS SD 2 HIGH SCHOOL MILL LEVY

FOR . . . . . . . . . . . .15,241 49.06%

AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . .15,828 50.94%