Changes ahead for local schools following May elections - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Changes ahead for local schools following May elections

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect

It's a new month and new items are ahead for several of our local school's following Tuesday's elections. 

Billings Public Schools is seeking to pass a K-8 levy and a 9-12 levy in the May 2nd school election. Preliminary numbers for the SD2 high school district levy, for just over $1.2 million, show 50.94 percent of votes AGAINST the levy. Preliminary numbers for the SD2 elementary school district levy, for nearly $1.4 million, show 50.26 percent of the vote FOR the levy. Votes have been partially counted.

Hear from School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck in reaction to tonight's elections on KULR-8 at 10 p.m.

The Laurel School District also had an elementary school levy on the ballot for operations and maintenance coming in at $440,000. Preliminary votes show 60.55 percent voting AGAINST the levy.

We will continue to update you on local school elections on air and online at kulr8.com.

The following are the preliminary votes for Yellowstone County school elections:

LAUREL SD 7-70
DALE AHRENS.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,986   34.43%
MIKE LONGBOTTOM  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,467   25.43%
ROY D VOSS .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,656   28.71%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 660   11.44%
 
CUSTER SD 15 TRUSTEE
TOBY ABEL  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 82   33.88%
BRYAN BULLER  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 86   35.54%
KEVIN CALLOWAY.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 72   29.75%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 2     .83%
 
H.P. SD 24 TRUSTEE
STEVEN M. ERB .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 585   30.00%
THOMAS W. FOX .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 173    8.87%
BROOKE LOGAN  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 432   22.15%
NATHAN MCCLENNING.  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 87    4.46%
JODI PETERSON .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 314   16.10%
RICK ROGERS.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 249   12.77%
CHAD SEDGWICK .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 106    5.44%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  4   .21%
 
SHEPHERD SD 37 TRUSTEE
SHANE FLOWERS .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 336   40.14%
MICHAEL GALLAGHER.  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 230   27.48%
SHANE REKDAL  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 266   31.78%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  5    .60%
 
SHEPHERD HSD 37 TRUSTEE
COREY R. SCHULTZ .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 95   43.58%
SHAYNE VANDIVORT .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 120   55.05%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  3    1.38%
 
INDEPENDENT SD 52 TRUSTEE
JAKE DETLING  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  283   27.40%
JOE LIEROW .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  258   24.98%
BRANDI REMME  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 226   21.88%
JAMEE WILSON  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 258   24.98%
WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  8     .77%
 
BILLINGS SD 2 ELEMENTARY MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 13,207   50.26%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 13,068   49.74%
 
BROADVIEW HSD 21J MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 151   66.52%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 76   33.48%
 
CANYON CREEK SD 4 TECH FUND LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 237   42.10%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 326   57.90%
 
LOCKWOOD SD 26 MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 843   49.21%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 870   50.79%
 
PIONEER SD 41 MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 114   44.19%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 144   55.81%
 
CUSTER SD 15 BOND ELECTION
YES  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 81   56.25%
NO.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 63   43.75%
 
LAUREL SD 7,70 ELEMENTARY MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,204   39.45%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,848   60.55%
 
LAUREL HSD 7 HIGH SCHOOL MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,134   38.57%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 1,806   61.43%
 
INDEPENDENT SD 52 MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 419   50.67%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 408   49.33%
 
BILLINGS SD 2 HIGH SCHOOL MILL LEVY
FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .15,241   49.06%
AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .15,828   50.94%

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Livingston vandalism damage estimated at $30,000; teen arrested

    Livingston vandalism damage estimated at $30,000; teen arrested

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:52:17 GMT

    A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. 

    A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. 

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:40 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

  • Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:00:09 GMT

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

  • Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:36:16 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

  • How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:08:40 GMT

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

  • Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:02:34 GMT

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

  • Body pulled from Yellowstone River identified

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River identified

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:06:28 GMT

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.

  • Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:52 GMT
    Photo of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWebPhoto of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWeb

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.