Montana man gets 40 years in $2 million Ponzi scheme

The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
Fires continue to burn across Montana, prompting overwhelming amounts of donations. A large amount of hay donations is stuck over in western Montana with no way of delivery.
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.
Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
The drought that is plaguing eastern Montana came on fast.
Move over neighborhood watch a cuter patrol is taking over, Dog Walker Watch.
Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he will not recommend changes to a Montana monument as he continues to review national monuments for possible elimination or reduction.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
