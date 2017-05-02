Montana man gets 40 years in $2 million Ponzi scheme

MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - An eastern Montana man who was convicted of embezzling $1.9 million from 18 people that he convinced to invest in his "house flipping" business has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.



The Miles City Star reports (bit.ly/2qAC0Fs) U.S. District Judge Michael Hayworth sentenced 62-year-old Richard Brandt on Monday on six felony counts.



Two of the victims spoke during Brandt's sentencing, saying he cost them their life savings and caused stress-related health problems.



Darvin Leidholt said he invested with Brandt so he could buy a house for himself and his mother, who needed a house without stairs. Leidholt said his mother ended up falling down the stairs at her house, leading to her death and causing him to have a heart attack.



Judge Hayworth said Brandt didn't cooperate in identifying assets for restitution purposes.

