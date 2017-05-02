Local rock hunter shares tips ahead of gem and fossil show

The Billings Gem and Fossil Show is this weekend.

"Bud" Flanagan, rock hunter and Billings resident, says you can find valuable rocks if you know where to look, what to look for, and what tools to use. Bud recommends starting in gravel pits, the edge of rivers and where there has been erosion.

"Where there's fresh erosion, where there's gravel pits and there's gravity, where rocks have been falling down to expose new rocks," Flanagan said. Bud says he looks for unusual structure when looking for rocks. For tools, he uses rock pullers, and rock hammers.

For information on the Billings Gem & Mineral Club's annual rock show you can go to: http://www.billingsgemclub.com/?page=show