MetraPark announces next concert for MontanaFair lineup

MetraPark has announced the next concert in the 2017 MontanaFair lineup.

Rock band Paramore will take the stage at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on August 12, according to MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher.

According to a news release sent out by MetraPark the band formed in 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In March it was announced Pat Benatar and Melissa Etheridge will perform on Sneak-A-Peak night, which is August 11.

MontanaFair runs August 11 through the 19.

MontanaFair ValuPass is on sale now, individual concert tickets for Paramore and other MontanaFair entertainment go on sale May 19.