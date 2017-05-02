McDonald's touts 'frork' fry utensil to promote new burgers

A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
