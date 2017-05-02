Fox Farm rezoning vote in Great Falls tonight, neighbors concerned about impact

The fate of a busy Great Falls intersection will be decided tonight. City commissioners are scheduled to vote on a rezoning ordinance for an area in the Fox Farm neighborhood - an idea that’s concerned many neighbors over the past year.

The intersection at Fox Farm Road and Country Club Boulevard is one of the busiest in the city. Neighbors say it’s a gateway welcoming visitors, which is why they don’t want any more vehicle traffic, noise and light pollution, or casinos.

Currently, the area has a C1 designation, meaning it’s designed to have businesses that serve the residential area nearby. But owners of nearby businesses, including Dairy Queen, Lucky Lil's Casino and Beef O'Brady's, want a C2 designation, designed for high traffic areas focused on vehicle traffic.

Folks in City Planning and Development have spent the last sixth months designing a compromise - the plan commissioners are voting on tonight.

That plan is called a Planned Unit Development, or PUD. If commissioners vote yes, it would prohibit any more casinos at this intersection.

But it would also allow those businesses to utilize certain aspects of C2 zoning, like buildings up to 65 feet tall and signs up to ten feet taller.

Residents like Art Dickhoff say they want to avoid as much development in that area as possible. He lives on the opposite side of town, but he's been working alongside other concerned citizens for the past couple of months in an effort to prevent rezoning at Fox Farm Road.

“It would restrict that area and congest that area of the city a lot more," Dickhoff said. "And it is a gateway to our city, the main gateway for people coming in from the airport, and coming down to our city. They hit that intersection and by the time they go down 10th Avenue South and hit 15th Street, they've run into a bunch of casinos.”

People are also worried about vehicle traffic, especially in a neighborhood with a lot of children.

But Craig Raymond says Planning and Community Development's PUD addresses many of those traffic concerns.

He says his team knew these proposed zoning changes would be controversial, and he understands why people are hesitant about the changes. But he says halting development in the area just isn’t an option.

“Sometimes it's a little hard to be sensitive to those who aren't used to the change in their backyard," Raymond said. "But ultimately, I think this is a good proposal. I think the development as is right now is a good development.”

He says the area already functions much like a C2 zone, and hotel would have a lower impact than, for example, a convenience store, which is currently allowed in the C1 zone at Fox Farm Road.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. tonight at the Civic Center.