Emergency responders warn of dangers of leaving children alone in hot cars

As summer nears and temperatures warm up, we want to remind you of the dangers of leaving children in a hot car.



According to KidsAndCars.org, about 37 children die each year from heat stroke after being left in hot cars. Unfortunately, even if you are the best parent in the world, it can happen to anyone.



According to 'Kids and Cars,' 55 percent of children who died from being left in the car were unknowingly left in the car. Twenty-eight percent got in on their own and 13 percent were knowingly left in the car.



Deputy Fire Marshall Jamie Fender said dramatic effects can happen to your kids. He has some suggestions for what to do if you come across a child trapped in a car.



"Assess the situation. Most of the time you can tell if it's an emergency, a situation, or if the kid's in danger," Fender said. "If the kid's in danger, absolutely call 9-1-1 first thing, and we'll be right down there. We just want people to be aware that this is an actual issue. It's not just something you read about. People need to pay attention to it."



According to 'Kids and Cars,' even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in just minutes and 80 percent of the increase in temperature happens in the first 10 minutes.