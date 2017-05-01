Emergency responders warn of dangers of leaving children alone i - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Emergency responders warn of dangers of leaving children alone in hot cars

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

As summer nears and temperatures warm up, we want to remind you of the dangers of leaving children in a hot car.

According to KidsAndCars.org, about 37 children die each year from heat stroke after being left in hot cars. Unfortunately, even if you are the best parent in the world, it can happen to anyone.

According to 'Kids and Cars,' 55 percent of children who died from being left in the car were unknowingly left in the car. Twenty-eight percent got in on their own and 13 percent were knowingly left in the car.

Deputy Fire Marshall Jamie Fender said dramatic effects can happen to your kids. He has some suggestions for what to do if you come across a child trapped in a car.

"Assess the situation. Most of the time you can tell if it's an emergency, a situation, or if the kid's in danger," Fender said. "If the kid's in danger, absolutely call 9-1-1 first thing, and we'll be right down there. We just want people to be aware that this is an actual issue. It's not just something you read about. People need to pay attention to it."

According to 'Kids and Cars,' even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in just minutes and 80 percent of the increase in temperature happens in the first 10 minutes.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:46:40 GMT

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions. 1) Carbondale, Illinois is the luckiest place in the United States for viewing a total solar eclipse. - True, Carbondale gets the pleasure of being in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. 2) Solar eclipses only occur during the new moon phase.     

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions. 1) Carbondale, Illinois is the luckiest place in the United States for viewing a total solar eclipse. - True, Carbondale gets the pleasure of being in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. 2) Solar eclipses only occur during the new moon phase.     

  • New HUD program kicks off effort to get people off the streets

    New HUD program kicks off effort to get people off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:39:22 GMT

    The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.

    The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.

  • United Way, 14 local schools join campaign for attendance awareness

    United Way, 14 local schools join campaign for attendance awareness

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:39:02 GMT

    Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.

    Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.

    •   

  • Most Popular